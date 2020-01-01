Black Domina
About this product
Black Domina is a potent blend of (many attest) several of the cannabis industry's most notable Indica strains (i.e. Northern Lights, Ortega, Hash Plant and Afghani) the end result of which is a primarily Indica-Dominant, joyful and hungry, spicy, earth and citrus, late-in-the-evening hybrid which consumers often enjoy for its body-numbing effects and (ultimately) the arrival of sleep.
About this strain
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Pinene
- Caryophyllene
Working with four prime examples of Cannabis Afghanica led Sensi Seeds to blend the world's finest indica genetics into a rapid-flowering, crystal-coated hybrid: Black Domina. Combining desirable features from the Northern Lights, Ortega, Hash Plant, and Afghani SA has made this strain equally suited to the needs of commercial growers, connoisseurs, and first-time cultivators. Black Domina delivers a spicy pepper aroma alongside overwhelming relaxation and sleepiness, making this strain ideal for late night use.