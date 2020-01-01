 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Citrus Sap Pre-Rolls 7g 7-pack

by Applegate Valley Organics

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Citrus Sap

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

From Crockett Family Farms and DNA Genetics, Citrus Sap is a hybrid cross between Gorilla Glue #4 and Tangie. Growers can expect high yields, heavy resin production, and a sweet mandarin orange aroma, as well as a high calyx-to-leaf ratio. Its flowering time averages between 65 to 70 days.

Applegate Valley Organics produces quality sun-grown cannabis in the heart of the Applegate Valley in Southern Oregon. This region of the world boasts some of the best conditions for the cultivation of outdoor cannabis with its premium terroir coupled with an ideal environment. Our farms use organic principles that are respectful to both the Earth and our family of employees. Our mission is to try and provide all people quality medicine at a fair price and impacting the communities around us in a beneficial manner.