Double Tangie Banana Pre-roll 1g
by Applegate Valley Organics
About this product
Applegate Valley Oregon | THC:21.00% CBD: 0.10%
About this strain
Double Tangie Banana
Terpenes
- Terpinolene
- Myrcene
- Limonene
Double Tangie Banana is a sativa-dominant hybrid strain developed by Crockett Family Farms. Supposedly a cross between Banana Sherbert and DNA Genetics’ orange-flavored Tangie, Double Tangie Banana oozes with crystal resin and citrus aromas. Anyone who has tried Tangie knows that this strain was primarily bred for the flavor enthusiasts, so if you’re searching for a strain with an impressive terpene profile, look no further.