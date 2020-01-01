 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Forbidden Fruit Pre-Roll 1g

by Applegate Valley Organics

About this product

About this strain

Forbidden Fruit

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Limonene

Forbidden Fruit is the mouthwatering cross of Cherry Pie x Tangie. This sumptuous genetic cross expresses a beautiful dense bud structure with deep purple hues, dark green foliage, and wiry orange hairs. The terpene profile is a perfect mixture of Cherry Pie’s musky, sweet cherry undertones and Tangie’s loud tropical flavors. There are also notes of pine, mango, and passionfruit candy. The effects hit hard between the eyes and lay into the body with each hit. Forbidden Fruit’s deep physical relaxation and mental stoniness make it perfect for dulling minor physical discomfort and discarding stress. 

About this brand

Applegate Valley Organics produces quality sun-grown cannabis in the heart of the Applegate Valley in Southern Oregon. This region of the world boasts some of the best conditions for the cultivation of outdoor cannabis with its premium terroir coupled with an ideal environment. Our farms use organic principles that are respectful to both the Earth and our family of employees. Our mission is to try and provide all people quality medicine at a fair price and impacting the communities around us in a beneficial manner.