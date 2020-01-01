 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Hell's OG Pre-roll 1g

by Applegate Valley Organics

About this product

A strain specific pre roll by Applegate Valley Organics (AVO). Hell's OG (also known as Hell’s Angel OG) seems to be a nicely potent (THC levels reported reaching 20%), Indica-Dominant, evening hybrid duo of OG Kush and Blackberry. Said to have been developed by a breeder for members of the notorious motorcycle gang, this sour, piney, not-ideal-for-beginners strain often induces joyful, hungry, body-comforting and sleepy effects.

About this strain

Hell's OG

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Limonene
  3. Caryophyllene

Hell's OG is an indica-dominant hybrid that is said to contain OG Kush and Blackberry genetics. The strain’s origins are poorly documented, but popular myth will tell you Hell's OG was bred by biker ruffians in Southern California. If nothing else, we could assume this strain is named after its fierce psychoactive effects that settle in quickly and heavily. Lifting stress from the mind and pain from the body, Hell's OG is a therapeutic strain commonly used to treat inflammation, insomnia, and PTSD. Underneath its dominant earthy flavors hides a subtle citrus, candy-like aroma. This hybrid produces large, heavy buds that flower in 8 to 9 weeks indoors while outdoor plants are ready for harvest during the September-October transition.

About this brand

Applegate Valley Organics produces quality sun-grown cannabis in the heart of the Applegate Valley in Southern Oregon. This region of the world boasts some of the best conditions for the cultivation of outdoor cannabis with its premium terroir coupled with an ideal environment. Our farms use organic principles that are respectful to both the Earth and our family of employees. Our mission is to try and provide all people quality medicine at a fair price and impacting the communities around us in a beneficial manner.