J1

by Applegate Valley Organics

Applegate Valley Organics Cannabis Flower J1

About this product

AVO | THC: 20.95% CBD: 0.06%

About this strain

J1

J1
Terpenes
  1. Terpinolene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Ocimene

J1, or Jack One, is a high-end hybrid strain that is gaining widespread popularity. J1 is a cross between two famous sativas, Skunk #1 and Jack Herer, and is best known for its strong, uplifting, clear-headed buzz that allows for mobility. The flowers are emerald green and frosty with a sweet aroma resembling the unmistakable Jack Herer pungency. This strain’s seemingly only flaw is the top-shelf price that tends to come with its exceptional quality.

About this brand

Applegate Valley Organics produces quality sun-grown cannabis in the heart of the Applegate Valley in Southern Oregon. This region of the world boasts some of the best conditions for the cultivation of outdoor cannabis with its premium terroir coupled with an ideal environment. Our farms use organic principles that are respectful to both the Earth and our family of employees. Our mission is to try and provide all people quality medicine at a fair price and impacting the communities around us in a beneficial manner.