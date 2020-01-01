Key Lime Pie
Key Lime Pie is a significantly potent (THC levels reported as high as 22%), Indica-Dominant, evening hybrid "cousin" of Girl Scout Cookies (GSC) (a blend of Durban Poison, OG Kush and Cherry Pie). Smelling and tasting of lime candy, chocolate and mint, this blissful strain induces lucid creativity and (eventually) leads to giggly, hungry sedation and (often) sexual stimulation.
Key Lime Pie from Burning Bush Nurseries is a gourmet phenotype of the superstar strain Girl Scout Cookies. Selected for its strong indica characteristics and heavy resin production, this dynamic hybrid boasts flavors of lime candy, mint, and spice that spark flavors of earth and chocolate when activated by heat. The buds of Key Lime Pie regularly show traces of purple hues due to the plant’s affinity towards colder temperatures. The relaxing body effects that help to relieve chronic pain and insomnia have been known to overwhelm those less familiar with cannabis.