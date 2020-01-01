 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  Mr. NIce

Mr. NIce

by Applegate Valley Organics

Mr. Nice is a powerfully sedating, Indica-Dominant, evening hybrid named after the post-prison autobiography of the noted marijuana smuggler and advocate, Howard Marks. Also known as Mr. Nice Guy, this hash-y, spice and citrus pairing of G13 and Hash Plant quickly comforts the mind and places the blissful consumer on the couch with a numbing, near-narcotic body high.

Mr. Nice

  Myrcene
  Caryophyllene
  Limonene

Mr. Nice is a cross between the legendary G13 strain and the Hash Plant. Previously unavailable since the '80s, Sensi Seed Bank has put this strain on the market again. It's named in honor of Howard Marks, the Oxford graduate who became one of the biggest cannabis smugglers of our time. After his time in federal prison Howard released his autobiography entitled "Mr. Nice". This indica-dominant plant has extremely dense buds with a sweet smell. Mr. Nice will creep up and provide you with a strong, mellow high.

Applegate Valley Organics produces quality sun-grown cannabis in the heart of the Applegate Valley in Southern Oregon. This region of the world boasts some of the best conditions for the cultivation of outdoor cannabis with its premium terroir coupled with an ideal environment. Our farms use organic principles that are respectful to both the Earth and our family of employees. Our mission is to try and provide all people quality medicine at a fair price and impacting the communities around us in a beneficial manner.