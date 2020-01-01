 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Pre-rolls
  5. Purple Punch Pre-Roll

Purple Punch Pre-Roll

by Applegate Valley Organics

Write a review
Applegate Valley Organics Cannabis Pre-rolls Purple Punch Pre-Roll

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Applegate Valley Oregon | THC: 19.8% CBD: 0.1%

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Purple Punch

Purple Punch
Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Pinene

Purple Punch is the sweet and sedating union of two indica-dominant classics. By breeding Larry OG with Granddaddy Purple, the astonishing trichome laden Purple Punch was born, smelling of grape candy, blueberry muffins, and tart Kool-Aid. The potency of this strain gives the consumer a one-two punch to the head and body, initially landing between the eyes and settling down into the limbs. Purple Punch is a delicious dessert strain that is best suited for after dinner. Its effects may help with managing nausea, stress, minor body aches, and sleeplessness.

About this brand

Applegate Valley Organics Logo
Applegate Valley Organics produces quality sun-grown cannabis in the heart of the Applegate Valley in Southern Oregon. This region of the world boasts some of the best conditions for the cultivation of outdoor cannabis with its premium terroir coupled with an ideal environment. Our farms use organic principles that are respectful to both the Earth and our family of employees. Our mission is to try and provide all people quality medicine at a fair price and impacting the communities around us in a beneficial manner.