  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Solvent
  5. Sour Apple Live Resin

Sour Apple Live Resin

by Applegate Valley Organics

About this product

Applegate Valley Oregon | THC: 59.3% CBD: 0.00%

About this strain

Sour Apple

Expect to pucker up, because this strain will send your tastebuds a-tinglin’. Bright green in color with a distinct sour apple candy aroma, Sour Apple lives up to its name. You won’t get a sugar rush from this strain—it may leave you stuck on the couch. This strain is good for after work or on a lazy afternoon. A cross between Sour Diesel and Cinderella 99, Sour Apple at its best is extremely potent. Try this strain if you’re looking to relax and ease stress.

About this brand

Applegate Valley Organics produces quality sun-grown cannabis in the heart of the Applegate Valley in Southern Oregon. This region of the world boasts some of the best conditions for the cultivation of outdoor cannabis with its premium terroir coupled with an ideal environment. Our farms use organic principles that are respectful to both the Earth and our family of employees. Our mission is to try and provide all people quality medicine at a fair price and impacting the communities around us in a beneficial manner.