 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Sour LSD

Sour LSD

by Applegate Valley Organics

Write a review
Applegate Valley Organics Cannabis Flower Sour LSD

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Sour LSD by Applegate Valley Organics

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Sour LSD

Sour LSD

Sour LSD is a balanced hybrid strain that brings the best of its parent strains: the sour, funky aroma of Sour Bubble and the trippy headspace provided by the hybrid LSD. Elevating the senses to new heights, Sour LSD is a great companion strain for enjoying the outdoors or creative activities. This BOG Seeds creation is a nostalgic throwback for all fans of Barney's Farm's original LSD, as it carries similar active traits only with a little more body relaxation.

About this brand

Applegate Valley Organics Logo
Applegate Valley Organics produces quality sun-grown cannabis in the heart of the Applegate Valley in Southern Oregon. This region of the world boasts some of the best conditions for the cultivation of outdoor cannabis with its premium terroir coupled with an ideal environment. Our farms use organic principles that are respectful to both the Earth and our family of employees. Our mission is to try and provide all people quality medicine at a fair price and impacting the communities around us in a beneficial manner.