500mg Broad Spectrum CBD (No THC) Salve

by Apricity

About this product

Infused with sun-grown organic hemp and botanical extracts of rosemary and grapefruit, our broad spectrum salve offers a pleasant scent and silky touch. These natural botanicals complement the homeopathic effects of cannabinoids by promoting circulation and alleviating inflammation. Crafted with an organic base of Coconut Oil, Jojoba Oil, and Vitamin E oil - our salve nourishes dry and irritated skin, sore muscles, and stiff joints; relieving the body of pain and discomfort.

34 customer reviews

GloraM

Love the cream definitely coming back more more!

nmilly

I've been using this for sore areas - excellent salve. Easy to travel with too so I carry it around!

About this brand

Apricity is a word that describes the feeling of the sun on a cold winter’s day. We chose this word because it truly captures the effects of CBD - a moment of relief and focus we rarely find in our chaotic and busy world. Apricity is a pioneering hemp brand specializing in the cultivation, processing, and manufacturing of high-quality hemp derived cannabinoids. Apricity Farm is watched over by gifted cultivators who implement organic cultivation techniques to ensure the health of each individual plant. Our attention to detail and innovative farming methods produce a high-yielding, high-quality phytocannabinoid-rich hemp oil our consumers can trust. We are committed to working with certified laboratories and industry leaders in extraction technology. By providing a tailored suit of unique products for general wellness, Apricity sets itself apart in taste and effect. Apricity is an active supporter and participant of the New York State Industrial Hemp Research Program. By securing our licenses for the cultivation and processing of phytocannabinoid-rich hemp, we are proud to be recognized distributors of high-quality CBD products.