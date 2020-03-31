Rosemary Peppermint CBD Sugar Scrub 250mg
by CBD Plus USA
Infused with sun-grown organic hemp and botanical extracts of rosemary and grapefruit, our broad spectrum salve offers a pleasant scent and silky touch. These natural botanicals complement the homeopathic effects of cannabinoids by promoting circulation and alleviating inflammation. Crafted with an organic base of Coconut Oil, Jojoba Oil, and Vitamin E oil - our salve nourishes dry and irritated skin, sore muscles, and stiff joints; relieving the body of pain and discomfort.
on March 31st, 2020
sweet packaging
on September 18th, 2019
Love the cream definitely coming back more more!
on September 13th, 2019
I've been using this for sore areas - excellent salve. Easy to travel with too so I carry it around!