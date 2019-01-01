About this product

Bleugenius CBD Hemp Flower is a hybrid bred by the masters at Eugenius. The strain is known for its high CBD content, which in turn gives calm soothing effects. Its citrus aroma is floral and also has a hint of berries. This hemp flower strain gives your clarity and calm, not overpowering and mostly soothes you. Bleugenius is recommended for daytime and nighttime use. FLAVOR PROFILE • Berry • Woody • Citrus All of our products are manufactured in the United States and under the controlled environments with no pesticides, and our plants are non-GMO. Aquaponic Gardens guarantees the Highest Quality CBD along with a 3rd party lab test in a state approved facility to ensure the legal nature of our hemp products.