  Home
  Shop
  Cannabis
  Flower
  Cannatonic
Hybrid

Cannatonic

by Aquaponic Gardens of Utah

About this product

About this strain

Cannatonic

Cannatonic
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

Cannatonic is a unique hybrid strain bred by Spanish seed bank Resin Seeds specifically for its low THC content and high CBD content.  A cross between a female MK Ultra and a famous G13 Haze male, it produces a relatively short-lived, mellow high that is also uplifting and powerfully relaxing, thanks to the high CBD content.  As one of the premier medical strains, Cannatonic is often used to treat pain, muscle spasms, anxiety, migraines, and a wide variety of other physiological and psychological symptoms.  Most phenotypes present with a slight earthy odor and a mild, sweet, vaguely citrusy flavor.

 

About this brand

Aquaponic Gardens of Utah Logo
Utah indoor year round cultivation facility focusing on improving to help the industry grow with TOP SHELF bud!