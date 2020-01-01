 Loading…

Indica

Hash Plant

by Aquaponic Gardens of Utah

About this product

About this strain

Hash Plant

Hash Plant

One of Sensi Seeds's classics, Hash Plant stays compact during her extra-short flowering time. Her tight, resin-drenched flower clusters develop a brittle surface when dried and give off a deep, rich Afghani aroma that’s undercut with a hint of hashish. When consumed, her dominant flavor is the spicy-sharp bite of smouldering resin glands. The instant vaporization of those layers of sparkling trichomes accelerates Hash Plant’s rapid, blissful and breathtakingly powerful body-stone. This 90% indica is the product of careful genetic selection, a process that involved matching the mysterious Hash Plant original from the U.S. with Northern Lights.

 

About this brand

Aquaponic Gardens of Utah Logo
Utah indoor year round cultivation facility focusing on improving to help the industry grow with TOP SHELF bud!