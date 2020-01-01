 Loading…

Hybrid

Kimbo Kush

by Aquaponic Gardens of Utah

About this strain

Kimbo Kush

Kimbo Kush
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Limonene

Kimbo Kush, named for the late Kimbo Slice, is a beautifully flavorful indica-dominant hybrid with a lineage that is fruity and stunning. A cross between Blackberry Kush and Starfighter, this strong parentage offers a heavier than average Kush experience, leaning closer to a full body buzz with every puff. Starfighter supplies Kimbo with a touch of citrus and a brightness that illuminates the thoughtful elements of its Kush genetics. Enjoy this strain at the end of the day, as it can have potent relaxing effects that might give you the 1-2 punch K.O. Kimbo Slice was known for. 

About this brand

Utah indoor year round cultivation facility focusing on improving to help the industry grow with TOP SHELF bud!