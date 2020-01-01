 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Search Leafly

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Snow Leopard
Indica

Snow Leopard

by Aquaponic Gardens of Utah

Write a review

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Snow Leopard

Snow Leopard

Snow Leopard, from the mysterious breeder Bodhi Seeds, is one of the more unique seed strains out there, crossing the dual multinational genetics of Tigermelon and Snow Lotus, both of which have strong Haze and Afghani influences as well as Thai and Mexican elements. The majority of observed phenotypes are indica-dominant plants that produce numerous sticky colas and a rich tropical smell with woody undertones. Known for its “creeper” effect, Snow Leopard will eventually leave the user in a tranquil cloud, lost in deep thought and glued to their seat.

About this brand

Aquaponic Gardens of Utah Logo
Utah indoor year round cultivation facility focusing on improving to help the industry grow with TOP SHELF bud!