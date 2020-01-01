 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Search Leafly

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Edibles
  4. Candy
  5. Assorted Gummies Sativa 40mg 4-pack

Assorted Gummies Sativa 40mg 4-pack

by Arcadia Brands

Write a review

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Arcadia Brands Logo
Arcadia is defined as a place of peace and simplicity; and that definition is the foundation of what Arcadia Brands is all about. We extract from the finest organic cannabis (pesticide free) to produce products that aid in the simplicities of natural healing. Founded in rural Arcadia, Oklahoma, we understand the healing properties in nature’s purest form and believe in the organic alchemies of earth, air, water, and fire. Arcadia Brands is veteran owned, has a pharmacist on staff, and tests every batch of extract for quality. We’re Oklahoma’s premiere cannabis extraction company and our diverse line of edibles, extracts, and oils are designed to provide “Simple, organic, peace”.