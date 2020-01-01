 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
(MED) Assorted Gummies 100mg 20-pack

by Arcadia Brands

Available currently in assorted flavors. Made with all natural concentrate to help ensure you get the full benefits of the cannabis plant. Each pack can contain green apple, lemon, strawberry, grape, tutti frutty, or orange flavors. Coming soon specific flavors

About this brand

Arcadia is defined as a place of peace and simplicity; and that definition is the foundation of what Arcadia Brands is all about. We extract from the finest organic cannabis (pesticide free) to produce products that aid in the simplicities of natural healing. Founded in rural Arcadia, Oklahoma, we understand the healing properties in nature’s purest form and believe in the organic alchemies of earth, air, water, and fire. Arcadia Brands is veteran owned, has a pharmacist on staff, and tests every batch of extract for quality. We’re Oklahoma’s premiere cannabis extraction company and our diverse line of edibles, extracts, and oils are designed to provide “Simple, organic, peace”.