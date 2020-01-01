Arcadia is defined as a place of peace and simplicity; and that definition is the foundation of what Arcadia Brands is all about. We extract from the finest organic cannabis (pesticide free) to produce products that aid in the simplicities of natural healing. Founded in rural Arcadia, Oklahoma, we understand the healing properties in nature’s purest form and believe in the organic alchemies of earth, air, water, and fire. Arcadia Brands is veteran owned, has a pharmacist on staff, and tests every batch of extract for quality. We’re Oklahoma’s premiere cannabis extraction company and our diverse line of edibles, extracts, and oils are designed to provide “Simple, organic, peace”.