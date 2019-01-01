 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
by Arcanum Sports Performance

Arcanum Sports Performance Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Topicals Arcanum Sample Shaker

$30.00MSRP

About this product

Can't decide which Arcanum product to try first? Why settle when you can try them all! Includes: Shaker and two (2) samples of each product (Quill, Freeze, Breeze). Approximately 4 total uses of Sarco Freeze (+/- two uses per pack), 16-20 total uses of The Quill (+/- 8 per pack), and 30 total uses of Sarco Breeze (+/- 15 pumps per vial).

About this brand

Arcanum is an activated sports performance and recovery company. We recently partnered up with Mary's Nutritionals to provide novel delivery methods infused with full-spectrum activated hemp extract to sports and fitness focused consumers. Our product suite consists of Sarco Freeze: a cooling topical cream, Sarco Breeze; a massage oil, and the Quill; patented gel technology pen. All our products are manufactured with activated hemp to extract the most benefits from CBD and other cannabinoids.