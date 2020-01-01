 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Concentrates
  4. Solvent
  5. LA Kush Wax 1g

LA Kush Wax 1g

by Arcturus

Write a review
Arcturus Concentrates Solvent LA Kush Wax 1g

Similar items

Show all

About this product

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

LA Kush

LA Kush

Originating in Los Angeles, California, LA Kush is a hybrid with obscure genetic roots. Not to be confused with OG Los Angeles Kush,  the general consensus is that LA Kush is a variety of OG Kush, and possibly a select phenotype of Abusive OG. In spite of the mystery, LA Kush presents itself as an earthy mix of pine and menthol flavors. Its happy effects bring a smile to your face, lifting your mood and relaxing sore muscles. If you are looking to alleviate stress or need a spark of creativity, look to LA Kush. 

About this brand

Arcturus Logo