by Ario Vape

About this product

The Contour 2 cartridge battery is the most discreet vaporizer on the market today. It's compact and curved design fits easily in the palm of your hand so you can vape your favorite oils anytime, anywhere. Simply screw the magnetic ring onto the bottom of your cartridge and insert it into the device. It's that easy! The powerful 650mAh battery features a preheat function, as well as variable voltage so you can choose the setting that's best for your oil. And since your cartridge goes inside the device, you don't have to worry about broken and leaking cartridges. To recharge simply plug in the micro USB cord into a standard wall plug. No need to remove your cart until it's cached. And the window will allow you to view how much oil you have left without having to remove it from the battery. All Contour 2s come with a micro USB cord as well as 3 magnetic rings.

About this brand

Power Button - Push 5 times in rapid succession to turn ON/OFF. Ceramic Heating Chamber with Tungsten Elements - ArioVape's heating chamber hosts a perfect marriage of convection and conduction meaning all sides of the chamber are heating while you draw air in to circulate that heat. Consider it an ideal method for true even baking. Ario’s entire cylindrical ceramic chamber is lined with tungsten heating elements guaranteeing an even baking experience every time. We recommend you pack your finely ground plant material snug but not too tight, allowing enough space for airflow. In 30 seconds or less, Ario Vape is ready for use. Protective Screen - provides a barrier between your mouth and the heating chamber. Your quality herb will stay exactly where you want it with each draw. It’s easy to clean so remember to do so regularly. View Cleaning Instructions Ario Vape Mouthpiece - sits far enough removed from the heating element keeping your lips cool on every draw. It fits on the device one way so turn it around if the first try doesn't work. Temperature Settings - allow you to customize your experience every time. Knowing that terpenes are released at varying temperatures gives you the control; so choose which temperature works for your desired affect. Memory - Ario Vape remembers the last temperature you used. Conveniently taking out the guess work. OLED screen - communicates your temperature, when Ario is ready to go and your battery life. Battery - Long lasting, rechargeable 2200mAh Li-Polymer; and takes about three hours to fully charge. Charge before you leave or on the go with the compact portable USB to Mini USB charging cord.