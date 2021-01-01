 Loading…

  Home
  Shop
  Cannabis
  Flower
  Miss U.S.A.
Hybrid

Miss U.S.A.

by Arizona Natural Remedies

Arizona Natural Remedies Cannabis Flower Miss U.S.A.

Miss USA

Miss USA

Crossing the award-winning Kosher Kush and Strawberry Banana, Miss U.S.A. was bred by DNA genetics and has large yields, delicious flavors, and an exceptional high. Buds come in a light green color and are drenched in trichomes, making this strain popular for concentrates. Miss U.S.A. has an uplifting high that may take you giggling all the way to the stars. It's perfect for folks new to cannabis or connoisseurs looking to rejoice in a fun, easygoing strain.

 

