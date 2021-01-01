 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Orange Crush
Hybrid

Orange Crush

by Green Goods

Write a review
Green Goods Cannabis Flower Orange Crush

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

About this brand

Green Goods Logo

About this strain

Orange Crush

Orange Crush
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Pinene

Orange Crush is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing California Orange and Blueberry. This strain produces powerful cerebral effects that are uplifting. Orange Crush offers a super sweet and tangy flavor profile. Growers say this strain has a flowering time of 7-9 weeks.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review