 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Sequoia Strawberry
Sativa

Sequoia Strawberry

by Arizona Natural Remedies

Write a review
Arizona Natural Remedies Cannabis Flower Sequoia Strawberry

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

About this brand

Arizona Natural Remedies Logo

About this strain

Sequoia Strawberry

Sequoia Strawberry
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Limonene

Sequoia Strawberry by SinCity Seeds is a sativa-dominant strain with strong motivating attributes. The genetic offspring of White Strawberry and White Nightmare, Sequoia Strawberry delivers a delicious aroma of strawberry candy with a slightly hashy undertone. Its invigorating effects lend themselves to chores, outdoor activity, and exercise. Sequoia Strawberry is also known for its phenomenal yield and snappy 60-day grow cycle.    

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review