  5. Willy’s Wonder

Willy’s Wonder

by Arizona Natural Remedies

Arizona Natural Remedies Cannabis Flower Willy’s Wonder

About this product

About this strain

Willy's Wonder

Willy's Wonder

Willy’s Wonder, or William’s Wonder to the more formal, is one of those cannabis strains of legendary status that you’ll just have to try to fully appreciate. Indica-dominant with Afghani genetics, Willy’s flowers are colorful with all possible hues of green, yellow, and red. The strain’s aroma is an equally diverse mix of tropical fruit and citrus that also comes through in its sweet and sour taste. It was originally developed in the 1980s and has only grown in popularity and potency since then. New patients be warned, however, as this strain may be one to work up to. 

About this brand

