Guava #9 Rosin Rosin 1g
by Nature's Heritage
Pickup 60.8 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
Hybrid
Be the first to review this product.
By crossing Stormtrooper #2 with Mandarin Sunset, Ethos Genetics creates Mandarin Dreams. A fruity gassy hybrid with big bright green buds, this euphoric strain is great for winding down at night or taking an evening stroll.