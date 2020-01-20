Madhazel
on January 20th, 2020
FTP n Birthday girl here tried Koko Puffs pre roll as suggested by my budtender Jessica !! Awesome strain taste smell was amazing and I was pleasantly surprised by its calming almost but not quite meld into couch feeling.. I have to add that as I was on my way home on 51st ave south of Maryland on the overpass I watched an elderly lady's car stall out amd before I could render help someone plowed into her hard..so I was pretty shakin when I smoked this, so folks when I say great strain I mean it and Thank you I thought I would never calm down!! Seriously!!