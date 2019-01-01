About this product
We crossed our Alaskan Blackberry F2 with this unique indica which appropriately channels the President’s famous message of ‘Change’ as it invigorates and inspires. Daughter of indica Afghani and mostly sativa hybrid OG Kush, Obama Kush sets itself apart from other indicas through its cerebral stimulation and euphoric rush. This strain is recommended for all levels of patients looking for a balanced experience, as it offers powerful physical effects as well as an intense cerebral uplift that does not stimulate appetite or put you to sleep. The flowers are frosty with a purple hue and reddish hairs, giving off a light aroma.
About this strain
Obama Kush
Terpenes
- Caryophyllene
- Limonene
- Pinene
