  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Presidential Cut

Presidential Cut

by Aroma Cannabis

$10.00MSRP

About this product

About this strain

Obama Kush

Obama Kush
Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Pinene

This unique indica-dominant strain appropriately channels the President’s famous message of "Change" as it invigorates and inspires. A cross between Afghani and OG Kush, Obama Kush offers cerebral stimulation and a euphoric rush. This strain is recommended for consumers looking for powerful physical effects as well as an intense cerebral lift. The flowers are frosty with a purple hue and reddish hairs, giving off a light aroma.

About this brand

Aroma Cannabis Logo
OLCC Licensed Indoor Tier 2 Producer located in Canby, Oregon. 2018 Cultivation Classic Winner with Alaskan Blackberry F2. We provide Premium Indoor cannabis at an affordable price. Oregonian Owned and Operated.