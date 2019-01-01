 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Sour Amnesia

by Aroma Cannabis

About this product

*Highest THC on Record * HortiLab Seeds has created a potent sativa blend by bringing together Sour Diesel and Amnesia, two legendary strains from opposite sides of the world. Sour Amnesia has an earthy, floral aroma that is enhanced by the citrus, diesel zest of Sour Diesel. After taking 2nd place in the Sativa Cup at the High Times Cannabis Cup in 2012, the strain has been celebrated for its soaring, uplifting effects and is appreciated by commercial breeders and connoisseur growers alike.

About this brand

OLCC Licensed Indoor Tier 2 Producer located in Canby, Oregon. 2018 Cultivation Classic Winner with Alaskan Blackberry F2. We provide Premium Indoor cannabis at an affordable price. Oregonian Owned and Operated.