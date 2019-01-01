 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Other
  4. Miscellaneous
  5. Fraction Finder

Fraction Finder

by Arometrix

Write a review
Arometrix Other Miscellaneous Fraction Finder
Arometrix Other Miscellaneous Fraction Finder

$4,000.00MSRP

About this product

Fraction Finder figures out where components start and stop flowing to optimize separation. Making the SPD Process more precise and repeatable, Fraction Finding helps take the guess work out. Someone running a distillation can make better decisions if they knew exactly where they were in the distillation process. Through innovative live distillate monitoring, this new product can help increase purity on every distillation pass. Now, you can forget the old ways of relying on experience, guesswork, and eyesight, and instead, identify the contents of a flow through a glass tube in real time.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Arometrix Logo
Creator of the Fraction Finder, the innovative real-time analytical software for distillation. Arometrix is a joint venture between a research company, and a product company. The research company has 9 optical patents under its belt, and the product company sells over 10,000 electronic instruments and controllers a year in the botanical, R&D and industrial sectors. The partnership was born to take this very important technology to botanical processing companies to help them make safer purer product.