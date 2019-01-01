About this product

Fraction Finder figures out where components start and stop flowing to optimize separation. Making the SPD Process more precise and repeatable, Fraction Finding helps take the guess work out. Someone running a distillation can make better decisions if they knew exactly where they were in the distillation process. Through innovative live distillate monitoring, this new product can help increase purity on every distillation pass. Now, you can forget the old ways of relying on experience, guesswork, and eyesight, and instead, identify the contents of a flow through a glass tube in real time.