About this product
HYBRID TOTAL CANNABINOIDS: 76.21% TERPS: 7.81%
About this strain
3 Kings
Terpenes
- Caryophyllene
- Limonene
- Humulene
The 3 Kings marijuana strain, a holy trinity of Headband, Sour Diesel, and OG Kush, is a sativa-dominant hybrid and genetic masterpiece. Sour tanginess reek from the sage green buds, and its frosty coat gives you a fair warning of the 3 Kings’ potency. Medical patients will appreciate the versatility of this strain’s medicinal effects as it relieves pain, stress, and nausea without heavy sedation.