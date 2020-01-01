Birthday Cake Sugar 0.5g
by Grassroots Cannabis
0.5 grams
$30.00
Pickup 19.5 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Animal Mints Concentrate 1g by Artifact Extracts
Be the first to review this product.
Bred by Seed Junky, Animal Mint is an indica-dominant cross of Animal Cookies, GSC, and Blue Power. Reflecting its Cookies genetics, Animal Mints has a pungent sweet aroma, with a sweet fuel flavor that follows on the exhale.