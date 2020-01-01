 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
1:1.5 Avi-Dekel Shatter 1g

by Artifact Extracts

1:1.5 Avi-Dekel Shatter 1g

About this product

1:1.5 Avi-Dekel Shatter 1g by Artifact Extracts

About this strain

Avi-Dekel

Avi-Dekel

Avi-Dekel is a sativa-dominant strain developed by Tikun Olam to contain high levels of CBD and almost no THC. Its CBD content, reaching as high as 15.8 percent, is intended to treat inflammation as well as sleep and digestive disorders. Avi-Dekel is ideal for patients seeking relief without the psychoactive effects of THC.

About this brand

Premier cannabis extracts made in Eugene, Oregon