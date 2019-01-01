About this product
Banana Split Cartridge by Artifact Extracts
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this strain
Banana Split
Terpenes
- Terpinolene
- Myrcene
- Limonene
Bred by Crockett Farms, Banana Split is a sativa-dominant cross of their famous Tangie and Banana Sherbert. Banana Split offers a clean level-headed high suitable for anyone looking to have a productive day. Growers can expect large buds with oversized frosty colas that host a Tangie-derived citrus aroma alongside sweet flavors from Banana Sherbet.
About this brand
Artifact Extracts
Premier cannabis extracts made in Eugene, Oregon