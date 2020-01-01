 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
C4 Terp Crystals 1g

by Artifact Extracts

C4 Terp Crystals 1g

About this product

C4 Terp Crystals 1g by Artifact Extracts

About this strain

C4

C4

An indica-leaning cross between Cotton Candy and Shiskaberry, C4 is known for its high yields and resin production that make it an excellent option for producing top-notch concentrates. The fruity aroma is highlighted by a thick, earthy tones that mixes with flavors of pine and citrus. Its deep, relaxing effects are recommended to those battling depression and anxiety, and are sure to blow you out of any funk you may find yourself in.

About this brand

Premier cannabis extracts made in Eugene, Oregon