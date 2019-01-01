 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Solvent
  5. Chem Cookies Shatter 1g

Chem Cookies Shatter 1g

by Artifact Extracts

Write a review
Artifact Extracts Concentrates Solvent Chem Cookies Shatter 1g

About this product

Chem Cookies Shatter 1g by Artifact Extracts

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Chem Cookies

Chem Cookies
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Limonene

Chem Cookies crosses Chemdog #4 and GSC to produce tightly packed buds with lime green with purple accents. Chem Cookies has rich fuel flavors that also offer notes of coffee and plums. Expect to be stoned from your head to your toes, making this a perfect strain for more experienced consumers with a developed tolerance.

About this brand

Artifact Extracts Logo
Premier cannabis extracts made in Eugene, Oregon