 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Concentrates
  4. Solvent
  5. Double OG Crumble 1g
Indica

Double OG Crumble 1g

by Artifact Extracts

Write a review
Artifact Extracts Concentrates Solvent Double OG Crumble 1g

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Double OG combines the powerhouse indica properties of Big Bud Afgoo and SFV OG to create a sedating strain ideal for body aches and sleepless nights. Though often regarded as too potent for novices, Double OG's knock-out effects are well-suited for experienced consumers with a high THC tolerance.

About this brand

Artifact Extracts Logo
Premier cannabis extracts made in Eugene, Oregon

About this strain

Double OG

Double OG
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Terpinolene
  3. Caryophyllene

Double OG combines the powerhouse indica properties of Big Bud Afgoo and SFV OG to create a sedating strain ideal for body aches and sleepless nights. Though often regarded as too potent for novices, Double OG’s knock-out effects are well-suited for experienced consumers with a high THC tolerance. Deep relaxation of the mind and body brings relief to stress and anxiety, while also calming muscle spasms, tremors, and pain.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review