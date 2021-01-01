Frozen Zookies Batter 1g
About this product
Zookies is an evenly balanced hybrid strain (50% indica/50% sativa) created through crossing the classic Animal Cookies X Gorilla Glue #4 strains. If you're a fan of the Cookie family, this bud is totally for you. This bud has a sweet sand spicy peppery cookie flavor with a light earthy exhale.
About this brand
Artifact Extracts
Premier cannabis extracts made in Eugene, Oregon
