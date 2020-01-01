 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Gobbstopper Shatter 1g

by Artifact Extracts

Artifact Extracts Concentrates Solvent Gobbstopper Shatter 1g

About this product

Gobbstopper Shatter 1g by Artifact Extracts

About this strain

Gobbstopper

Gobbstopper

Gobbstopper is a berry flavored indica strain and the second entry in Alphakronik Genes’ Wonka Series. Created by crossing Purple Urkle and Sin City Kush, Gobbstopper’s long-lasting fruity flavor opens up on the nose with sweet, tart fruit and savory earthiness. This strain’s aroma ranges from grape Pez with hints of tapioca to Mt. Hood raspberries and sandalwood. Its bud structure reflects its Kush genetics, offering deep colors and healthy trichome coverage. The effects are relaxing and floaty, “making you feel as if you were floating down a river of warm, melted chocolate,” or so says Alphakronik.

 

About this brand

Artifact Extracts Logo
Premier cannabis extracts made in Eugene, Oregon