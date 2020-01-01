 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Gorilla Snacks Concentrate 1g

by Artifact Extracts

Artifact Extracts Concentrates Solvent Gorilla Snacks Concentrate 1g

About this product

Gorilla Snacks Concentrate 1g by Artifact Extracts

About this strain

Gorilla Snacks

Gorilla Snacks

Gorilla Snacks by Heroes of The Farm is an odoriferous passion project that combines two extremely resinous strains. Its lineage is a mixture of GG4 and Guinness, a Scooby Snacks F3 backcross that took well over a year to develop. This strain naturally creates an abundance of trichomes, giving the plant a stunning appearance. Gorilla Snacks has a strong aroma with pungent notes of pine, herbs, and sweetness. Enjoy Gorilla Snacks when you have some free time, as this strain’s powerful buzz may steer you away from strenuous mental or physical activity.

About this brand

Premier cannabis extracts made in Eugene, Oregon