  5. Grape Kush Live Resin Cartridge 0.5g

Grape Kush Live Resin Cartridge 0.5g

by Artifact Extracts

Artifact Extracts Concentrates Cartridges Grape Kush Live Resin Cartridge 0.5g

About this strain

Grape Kush

Grape Kush
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

DJ Short's Grape Kush is a productive marijuana hybrid strain that has sharp and fruity aromas. The effects are long-lasting and powerful, inducing euphoric head effects and a relaxed body.

About this brand

Premier cannabis extracts made in Eugene, Oregon