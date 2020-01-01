 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Solvent
  5. Hippie Crippler Shatter 1g

Hippie Crippler Shatter 1g

by Artifact Extracts

Write a review
Artifact Extracts Concentrates Solvent Hippie Crippler Shatter 1g

About this product

Shatter HYBRID Total Cannabinoids: 81.946% Terps: 6.15%

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Hippie Crippler

Hippie Crippler

Don’t worry, Hippie Crippler isn’t some strange affliction you may get from hanging around with flower children, it’s an uplifting sativa-dominant hybrid. Patients love this cross of AK-47 and Blue Satellite for its sweet smell and taste. Take this Hippie home and you’ll be glad you did. While this strain is popular for daytime, it may leave some patients bleary-eyed and a little spacey depending on tolerance and dosage.

About this brand

Artifact Extracts Logo
Premier cannabis extracts made in Eugene, Oregon