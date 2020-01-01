 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Irish Cream Shatter 1g

by Artifact Extracts

Artifact Extracts Concentrates Solvent Irish Cream Shatter 1g

About this product

Irish Cream Shatter 1g by Artifact Extracts

About this strain

Irish Cream

Irish Cream

Irish Cream by Mighty Irish Seeds is a backcross of Mighty Irish Hope. This indica-dominant strain is short and squat with strong floral aromas. The flavor is sweet and smooth on the palate while the strain’s effects remain moderately weighted. As described by the breeder, the physical sensations that accompany this strain go from “melted to toasted,” leaving the consumer relaxed and carefree.

About this brand

Artifact Extracts Logo
Premier cannabis extracts made in Eugene, Oregon