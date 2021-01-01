Jamaican Pearl Live THCa Crystals 1g
Jamaican Pearl is a sativa dominant strain with a 40:60 indica/sativa ratio. The strain was specifically created for the summer climate in Europe. Since it is a cross between Early Pearly and Jamaican Indica, it manages to create a fantastic 22% THC content. The strain is shaped like a spear-head with thick stems.
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
- Limonene
Jamaican Pearl is a sweetly potent outdoor sativa strain from Dutch breeder Sensi Seeds whose presence will bring a taste of the Caribbean to cannabis consumers. Jamaica is home to sativas of astounding quality and potency, selectively bred for countless generations. This strain, a genetic cross between Marley's Collie and Early Pearl, provides a nice breezy cerebral sensation with tropical flavors.
