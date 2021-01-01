 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Concentrates
  4. Solvent
  5. Jamaican Pearl Live THCa Crystals 1g
Sativa

Jamaican Pearl Live THCa Crystals 1g

by Artifact Extracts

Write a review
Artifact Extracts Concentrates Solvent Jamaican Pearl Live THCa Crystals 1g

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Jamaican Pearl is a sativa dominant strain with a 40:60 indica/sativa ratio. The strain was specifically created for the summer climate in Europe. Since it is a cross between Early Pearly and Jamaican Indica, it manages to create a fantastic 22% THC content. The strain is shaped like a spear-head with thick stems.

About this brand

Artifact Extracts Logo
Premier cannabis extracts made in Eugene, Oregon

About this strain

Jamaican Pearl

Jamaican Pearl
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Limonene

Jamaican Pearl is a sweetly potent outdoor sativa strain from Dutch breeder Sensi Seeds whose presence will bring a taste of the Caribbean to cannabis consumers. Jamaica is home to sativas of astounding quality and potency, selectively bred for countless generations. This strain, a genetic cross between Marley's Collie and Early Pearl, provides a nice breezy cerebral sensation with tropical flavors. 

 

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review