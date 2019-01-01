About this product
Josh D OG Cartridge 0.5g by Artifact Extracts
About this strain
Josh D OG
Josh D OG by Karma Genetics is a handcrafted OG hybrid with a lineage stretching back to Florida, 1991. Josh D and Matt “Bubba” Berger began developing these genetics in Orlando and helped define the OG culture we know today. This strain is a three deep cross of SFV OG x Triangle Kush x Hell’s Angels OG and offers consumers relaxing effects with an amplified Kush flavor. This indica-dominant hybrid is euphoric and happy while still saddling consumers with potent mid-level sedation.