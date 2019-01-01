 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Josh D OG Cartridge 0.5g

by Artifact Extracts

About this product

About this strain

Josh D OG

Josh D OG

Josh D OG by Karma Genetics is a handcrafted OG hybrid with a lineage stretching back to Florida, 1991. Josh D and Matt “Bubba” Berger began developing these genetics in Orlando and helped define the OG culture we know today. This strain is a three deep cross of SFV OG x Triangle Kush x Hell’s Angels OG and offers consumers relaxing effects with an amplified Kush flavor. This indica-dominant hybrid is euphoric and happy while still saddling consumers with potent mid-level sedation.   

About this brand

Artifact Extracts Logo
Premier cannabis extracts made in Eugene, Oregon