HYBRID | THC 64.10% | CBD 0.14% | TC 76.97% | TERPS 6.85%
About this strain
Kush-N-Cheese
Kush-N-Cheese by Dinafem Seeds is a pungent cross that is known for being good to both expert and novice growers. Created by crossing Emerald OG with UK Cheese, this pungent pairing emits a savory stink of cheese, oil, and citrus. Offering predominantly physical effects, Kush-N-Cheese leans toward an indica-dominant effect while remaining a somewhat functional hybrid. Anticipate long-lasting relaxation that increases in weight and depth with continued consumption.