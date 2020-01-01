 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Kush-N-Cheese Shatter 1g

About this strain

Kush-N-Cheese by Dinafem Seeds is a pungent cross that is known for being good to both expert and novice growers. Created by crossing Emerald OG with UK Cheese, this pungent pairing emits a savory stink of cheese, oil, and citrus. Offering predominantly physical effects, Kush-N-Cheese leans toward an indica-dominant effect while remaining a somewhat functional hybrid. Anticipate long-lasting relaxation that increases in weight and depth with continued consumption. 

Premier cannabis extracts made in Eugene, Oregon