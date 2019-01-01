Legend OG is a presumed OG Kush phenotype that offers a fresh take on a classic. Known for tart, floral, and pungent terpenes, Legend OG stays true to its Kush background. Heavy in effect in large doses, Legend OG works hard to relax the consumer by elevating the mind while helping sooth aches and pains throughout the body. Its sleepy qualities also make it a solid choice before bedtime, but monitor your dosage, as high-THC varieties can overstimulate some minds.